More than just one option here

This property has some interesting potential for those with an interest in future investment.
Currently you have a tidy three-bedroom aluminium clad home on a block of approximately 1014 square metres with dual access. This opens the possibility for subdivision or construction of a second dwelling (subject to council approvals in either case).
The home has been rented for $290 per week. It has two double-size bedrooms with built-in robes and a third single bedroom.
It has a combined shower-laundry area plus a main bathroom with a toilet and a bathtub.
The central dining area is joined to a functional kitchen. And outside you have a garden shed, a covered barbecue area and established gardens.
