A Ballarat North man has died after a car crashed into a tree at Halls Gap after dusk on Sunday.
The 65-year-old sole occupant died at the scene.
Emergency services were called to the Grampians Road accident at 7.05pm.
The man is the 143rd person to lose their life on a Victorian road this year.
At the same time last year, the road toll stood at 106.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
