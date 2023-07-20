The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Stawell hosts Ararat, Horsham faces Nhill | WFNL round 14 netball

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated July 20 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stawell will look to take a game from its local rivals Ararat in its round 14 WFNL match at North Park on Saturday, July 22. Picture by Lucas Holmes
Stawell will look to take a game from its local rivals Ararat in its round 14 WFNL match at North Park on Saturday, July 22. Picture by Lucas Holmes

Stawell Warriors v Ararat Rats

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.