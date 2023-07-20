Period home in desirable position

Situated in a popular residential location, and on an allotment of approximately 800 square metres, is a very charming period home.
Suitable for a first home buyer or someone interested in its investment and development potential, the home as it currently stands has been well loved by the current owner for many years.
The layout includes three large bedrooms, one of which has a built-in wardrobe. A comfortable lounge room has gas heating and an in-wall refrigerated air-conditioner that also services the adjoining updated kitchen and dining area.
Outside there is an undercover rear verandah, a single carport, a storage shed and a large yard with established private gardens.
