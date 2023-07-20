The Stawell Times-News
Western Highway Action Committee calls for ongoing financial commitment

By Ben Fraser
July 20 2023 - 8:00pm
The Western Highway Action Committee called on the State Government to confirm its ongoing financial commitment to the Western Highway Duplication. File picture
The Western Highway Action Committee called on the State Government to confirm its ongoing financial commitment to the Western Highway Duplication in lieu of other projects after its latest meeting in June 2023.

