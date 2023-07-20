The Western Highway Action Committee called on the State Government to confirm its ongoing financial commitment to the Western Highway Duplication in lieu of other projects after its latest meeting in June 2023.
Conditions along the major East-West thoroughfare are at the forefront of concerns presented by the committee, whose membership includes ten municipalities along the highway, including Northern Grampians, Ararat Rural City, Horsham Rural City and Ballarat City councils.
The highway duplication was a major subject of discussion at the latest committee meeting in Beaufort.
Committee Chair, Cr Kevin Erwin, said it was important for duplication to proceed to improve road safety and increase the efficiency of both freight and people transport.
"The Western Highway is the third busiest interstate freight route in Australia - and therefore clearly of national level priority," he said.
"While we applaud the efforts of successive State and Federal governments to contribute to the funding of these vital upgrade works, I must support the importance of the route and governments ongoing commitment of the Western Highway, including the 90-day Independent Strategic Review of the Commonwealth Infrastructure Investment Program."
Cr Erwin wrote a letter appealing to MP Jacinta Allan, calling on her to ensure commitment to the Western Highway Duplication by the Andrews Labor Government. Each of the respective councils is likely to follow suit.
The letter highlights the critical importance of the highway and calls on the government to ensure duplication of the remaining section of the Western Highway proceeds with financial commitment from the State Government to complete this national-level priority infrastructure project.
