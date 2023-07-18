Adrian takes out the S&T Gallagher 8km Handicap

Sunday's Stawell and Ararat Cross Country club's running of the S&T Gallagher 8km Handicap, starting at the base One Tree Hill and traveling into McDonald park finishing with the last 2km on the edge of the golf club.
The course was much drier than the previous week's muddy course.
Being so close to One Tree hill the undulating Hills did not disappoint.
Red Hill Circuit is beautiful, but has a long hill that runners can almost see the top from the bottom.
Adrian Van Raaphorst took the lead with 2km to go, streaming past Shev.
Then he ran a continuous steamroller pace to the finish line.
Adrian won with 1 minute to spare over Peter Gibson who placed second in the handicap with Shev Healy in third.
Adrian suits the Ararat hills trails, his last win with the club was the Classic Trounson family 8km in 2022.
The 634 club runs veteran 72 year old Adrian reminisced on starting running at the age of 14yrs.
He uses the Ararat hills as a regular training ground.
If it is not running Adrian loves to keep fit riding his bike.
Simon and Tiffany Gallagher have sponsored this race since 2015.
Both had many years volunteering with the club.
Simon excelled running within McDonald Park and now he and Tiffany are busy running around a young family.
Their three young girls helped dad present Adrian with his winners Sash and Trophy.
The club welcomed invitational runners to Sunday's race, Meredith Quick one of them who finished as fastest woman for the day (47' 28"), Young Acacia Merrick second fastest woman (50'43").
On the finish line Paul Fenn swooped past Acacia, with the Club members cheering her on as she attempted to stay with him.
This last dash to the line may have assisted Paul in finishing under31 mins finishing in a time of 30'56" being the fastest male, next fastest male was invitational runner Rhys Luxton (40'52").
Next week will be the LW Kent 8km Championship at Stawell meeting along Pipetrack Rd at the end of the Aerodrome runway.
We Joins Stawell Amateur Athletics Club for this run, Group Start from 9:45am sharp,
The club welcomes anyone who would like to give trail running a go, please see the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club website for more details about entry and start time: www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat/home.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
