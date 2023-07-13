New data released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) has revealed the leading cause of death in the Northern Grampians Shire.
The figures released on July 11, showed the leading cause of death was coronary heart disease, with 70 deaths between 2017 and 2021.
The second most common cause of death was cerebrovascular disease with 36 recorded deaths, followed by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with 36 recorded deaths.
The fourth most common cause of death was dementia including Alzheimer disease (35), lung cancer (26), colorectal cancer (24), pancreatic cancer (20), diabetes (18), accidental falls (17), and heart failure (15).
AIHW defines cerebrovascular disease as disorders regarding blood vessels supplying the brain and other membranes.
A total of 612 people died in the Northern Grampians Shire between 2017 and 2021.
The AIHW also revealed the data between the causes of death between men and women in the Northern Grampians Shire.
Of the 612 deaths in the five year period, 317 of those deaths were men, while 295 deaths were female.
The leading cause of deaths in men in the Northern Grampians was coronary heart disease (44), followed by COPD (24) and prostate cancer (15).
Other causes of death included diabetes, heart failure, melanoma of the skin, pancreatic cancer, cancer of unknown or ill-defined primary site, land transport accidents, liver disease, leukaemia, liver cancer, and lymphomas.
Of the 295 female deaths, the leading cause of death was coronary heart disease (26), dementia including Alzheimer's (26), and cerebrovascular disease (22).
Other deaths included lung cancer. breast cancer, accidental falls, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pancreatic cancer, diabetes, colorectal cancer, cardiac arrhythmias, heart failure, appendicitis, hernia and intestinal obstruction, hypertensive disease, ovarian cancer, liver disease, influenza and pneumonia, kidney failure, leukaemia, and oesophageal cancer.
According to the AIHW data, the leading causes of death across Australia is coronary heart disease, followed by dementia including Alzheimer's disease, and then cerebrovascular disease.
Nationally there were 821,472 deaths between 2017 and 2021, with 393,959 female deaths reported and 427,513 male deaths reported.
The three leading causes of death for males nationally were coronary heart disease, dementia including Alzheimer's disease and lung cancer.
The three leading causes of deaths for females nationally were dementia including Alzheimer's disease, coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
