Harness racing returns to Laidlaw Park on Sunday afternoon, the eight event card commencing with the $8000 Gift Hotel Maiden 3YO at 12.34pm and concluding at 5.04pm with the $8000 Ecycle Solutions Pace.
"Bookings in our Bistro for the Sunday Roast Race Day are filling fast," said Racing Manager Mark Percival.
"Join us for a great afternoon of harness racing action and have a chance to win $500 cash in our QR code race day draw."
It's free entry on Sunday and while the weather promises a chilly max of 14 degrees, racegoers will be comfortable in the great facilities at the Stawell track.
Readers can access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au and follow all the action live and free on their device at Trots Vision.
Harness racing lost one of its most avid supporters last week when owner/breeder Rick Burchell passed following a long illness.
Burchell's journey as a breeder began in 1994 when he acquired Maoris Dream from the legendary Healy family of Marnoo, shortly after her victory in the Victoria Trotters Oaks.
He raced the mare for the next three years (13 wins) then retired her for matron duties.
Burchell bred and raced many smart horses, the majority of which had 'Calder' in their name, including 16 times winner Calder Sensation by S J'S Photo, trained by Maree & John Caldow, which was one of the first standardbreds to undergo stem cell surgery after injury.
However, without doubt the outstanding juvenile Blitzemcalder was the star of Rick's brood.
The colt by pacing sire Metropolitan USA from Like A Calder, trained by Ross Payne, won 26 races between 2012 and 2014 including the 2012 Australasian Breeders Crown and the Victoria Trotters Derby a year later.
Blitzemcalder also had a brilliant victory in the New Zealand Trotting Derby and competed admirably in the NZ Harness Jewels Series.
"He's got a big ticker," Burchell said of Blitzemcalder, the pride and joy of his stable and part of his proudly unconventional means.
"You've got to dare to be different. If someone tells me to turn right, I'll turn left, that's me in life."
Burchell had a beautiful property at Mt. Duneed, birthplace of a host of winners and enjoyed many partnerships with trainers, well aware of the "Calder" blood lines and potential.
The Funeral Mass for Mr. Richard Burchell will be celebrated at St Therese' Church, Surf Coast Highway, Torquay on Friday 14, July 2023 at 2:00 pm. and followed by a Private Cremation.
Harness Racing Victoria extends its sincere sympathy to Burchell's family and friends.
They're off @ Stawell (D) Sunday, July 16; Charlton (D) Thursday, July 20; Horsham (D) Thursday, July 27 and Hamilton (D) Wednesday, August 2.
West Side Wimmera Wally's Wisdom
Best bet: R5 No.6 Hello I Tea $4 eachway
Value bet: R6 No.4 Sonarmi Joh $3 eachway
Flexi bet: R3 Box quinella Nos. 1,3,4,8,10 spend $6
