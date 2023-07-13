The Stawell Times-News
Harness racing returns to Laidlaw Park on Sunday afternoon

By Len Baker & Tony Logan
July 13 2023 - 8:00pm
Jack Manning with his grandfather, trainer Peter Manning, driver Kerryn Manning with smart 3yo gelding Cheerstolou after their win at Ararat last week. Picture by Ararat Harness Racing Club
Harness racing returns to Laidlaw Park on Sunday afternoon, the eight event card commencing with the $8000 Gift Hotel Maiden 3YO at 12.34pm and concluding at 5.04pm with the $8000 Ecycle Solutions Pace.

