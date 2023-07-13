Dimboola Roos v Stawell Warriors
The Roos host the Warriors in a fourth versus fifth match that could significantly shape the top five.
Both teams will be hoping to turn around losses in round 12.
Dimboola were only the third team (Horsham Saints and Stawell) to lead at quarter-time against Horsham in the 2023 season.
After quarter time, the Roos found it difficult to work through the Demons' strong defence.
Olivia Jorgensen's 26 goals moved her within 10 goals of Imogen Worthy in fourth place on the goal throwing.
Indy Ward featured in Dimboola's best for her efforts in the defensive ring, alongside captain Billie Barber who spent time in wing attack and centre.
Warriors coach Tessa O'Callaghan is expecting a versatile Roos outfit.
In the four clash, Jorgensen played wing attack for most of the match.
"If they do it again, I'll go in with the same game plan that we always do and just work on that short and sharp game and not give these big defenders a chance to fly for those balls," O'Callaghan said.
O'Callaghan believes the key to disrupting the top teams is to focus on one on one defence.
"A lot of these top teams are just playing really quick netball, and I think the biggest thing to break that is just to really hone down on that one versus one defence and break that consistency down the court," O'Callaghan said.
Ararat Rats v Horsham Demons
A win over Horsham could see the Rats inside the top five by the end of round 13.
Ararat was consistent in its goal ring as it scored at least 10 goals in every quarter in its 17-goal win over Warrack.
Laney McLoughlan was tough to handle in the goal ring alongside Annie Shea.
McLoughlan finished with 30 goals, and Shea shot 14.
The Demons will hope for a faster start against the Rats in round 13.
Dimboola got an early 3-5 lead against Horsham before its attackers worked its way back into the game.
However, the Demons' defence stood out in the second half, only conceding 11 goals.
Georgia Batson shot 42 goals for Horsham, Batson only trails Jorja Clode in the goal throwing.
Goal keeper Marnie Lehmann featured in the best for the third time in 2023, and goal attacker Imogen Worthy featured for the fourth occasion.
Horsham Saints v Southern Mallee Giants
The Saints will look to continue its unbeaten season when it hosts Southern Mallee at St Brigid's Stadium.
Jess Cannane's side defeated third-placed Stawell by 39 goals in round 12.
The ladder leaders led by five goals at the first change, but a 23-7 second term set the tone for the remainder of the match.
Jorja Clode continues to close in on the 500-goal mark in the regular season.
Clode joined goal defender Rory Doran in the best.
Southern Mallee played out a second thriller with the Burras in round 12.
The combined margin of the two matches against Minyip Murtoa was only five goals.
Steph Thomson's 26 goals took the co-coach over the 200 mark for the season.
Thomson joined mid-courter Ruby Fisher in the best.
Nhill Tigers v Warrack Eagles
Nhill returns from its bye and hosts Warrack at Davis Park in round 13.
In round 11, the Tigers went down to the Rats 34-30 in a tight contest.
Ruby James and Jenna Schneider were hard to split in the goal ring, with 15 and 14 goals respectively.
Ellen Bennett has been instrumental with and without the ball in hand in the mid-court.
The Eagles are coming off a 17-goal defeat to the Rats in round 12.
Amber O'Connor's 19 goals has seen her overtake teammate Briodi McKenzie in the goal throwing.
Defender Jess Kelly featured in the best alongside Jordan Heller.
