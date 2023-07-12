Shining a light on the St Arnaud Saints

It's game on for both day and night for St Arnaud's footballers and hockey players, thanks to newly completed oval lighting at Lord Nelson Park.
Member for Ripon Martha Haylett joined Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Kevin Erwin and members of the Saints football and hockey clubs to officially switch on the upgraded lights, made possible by a $250,000 investment from the Victorian Government's Local Sports Infrastructure Fund.
Member for Ripon Martha Haylett acknowledged the Federal Government for its financial contribution of $535,000, and Northern Grampians Shire Council for its contribution of $30,000 to the project.
Ms Haylett said clubs like the St Arnaud Saints were home to some of Victoria's most passionate sportspeople.
"It's important they have access to facilities that are safe to use into the evening," she said.
"The new sports lighting at Lord Nelson Park will provide the Saints with opportunities to increase membership and get more of St Arnaud in the game.
"Better lit facilities provide more opportunities for Victorians to get involved with local sport and recreation and to lead active and healthy lifestyles on a schedule that works for them."
Regional communities like St Arnaud are home to some of Victoria's most passionate sportspeople, and up until recently, more than 220 players from across the Saints' teams and the St Arnaud AusKick program had limited training opportunities due to non-compliant lighting towers.
Those challenges are now a thing of the past, thanks to the 100 lux LED lighting to the football oval and 300 lux LED lighting to the hockey pitch.
These new lights will increase the access hours for Lord Nelson Park, meaning more people can train and compete in a safe environment well into the evening.
The fun won't stop at football and hockey, with the lights providing the local community with more chances to exercise and enjoy spending time with family and friends at the park in the evening.
For more information about infrastructure grant opportunities available through the Victorian Government visit sport.vic.gov.au.
