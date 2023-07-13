Private, peaceful, serene lifestyle

The three-bedroom double brick home on this seven-acre retreat has many desirable features such as climate control reverse-cycle split-system air-conditioning.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite, and the spacious combined lounge and dining room offers a delightful view.
The kitchen is modern and fully-electric, and for entertaining there's a full-width front verandah and a paved pergola with barbecue area.
Additionally, there's a double and single carport, a caravan port, and a 12x7.5 metre steel shed on a slab complete with power and a workbench. Water storage includes 68,000 litres of rainwater capacity and a huge dam.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.