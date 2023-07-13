The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

44 Yellowbox Road, Illawarra

By Stawell House of the Week
July 14 2023 - 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Private, peaceful, serene lifestyle
Private, peaceful, serene lifestyle

3 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 44 Yellowbox Road, Illawarra
  • $649,000
  • LAND SIZE: 7 acres
  • Agency: Monaghans Real Estate
  • Contact: Terry Monaghan 0418 541 300
  • Inspect: By appointment

The three-bedroom double brick home on this seven-acre retreat has many desirable features such as climate control reverse-cycle split-system air-conditioning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.