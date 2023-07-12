Dimboola Roos v Stawell Warriors
Dimboola will be looking to strengthen its place inside the top five when it hosts the Warriors at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
The Roos handled the adverse conditions at Horsham City Oval in round 12 with a 51-point win over the Demons.
Dimboola's five goal kickers booted at least two goals in the win.
Jonathon Ross booted five as Billy Hayes and Thomas O'Dwyer kicked four and three respectively.
Ross featured in the best for the sixth time in his nine senior matches and has kicked 24 goals through 12 rounds.
Dru Pilmore was named in the best in his Seniors debut.
The Horsham Saints defeated the Warriors in round 12 at a windy Coughlin Park.
Stawell had four individual goal kickers against the second-placed Saints.
Key forward Mitch Thorp kicked goal number 22 for the season.
Jackson Dark featured in the best for the eleventh time in 2023, whilst fellow defender Paul Summers also featured.
Catch up on round 12 of the WFNL HERE
Ararat Rats v Horsham Demons
The Demons face another top-five side when it travels to Alexandra Oval to take on the undefeated Rats.
In round 12, Ararat kept Warrack goalless in the last three quarters at home.
Robert Armstrong and Jack Ganley kicked four and three goals respectively.
In his first full season out of the Under 17s, midfielder Sonny Kettle featured in the best for the fourth time in his 10 matches.
Ganley is second in Ararat's goal kicking with 18 goals.
Horsham was defeated in windy conditions by the Roos in round 12.
Benjamin Janetzki and Ben Lakin kicked two goals for the Demons.
Lakin was named atop the best alongside Max Bunworth, who was also on the scorecard after he kicked a goal from a forward 50 stoppage.
Brody Pope also featured in the best for the eleventh time this season.
Horsham Saints v Southern Mallee Giants
The Horsham Saints will play its third consecutive game at home when it hosts Southern Mallee in round 13 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 15.
Ben Knott's side will look to reverse the 86-point defeat in round four at Hopetoun Recreation Reserve.
In round 12, the Saints defeated Stawell by 37 points.
Mitch Martin climbed into second on the goal kicking with four goals at a windy Coughlin Park.
Inside midfielder Gage Wright has featured in the best in the last two matches and five times for the season.
Giants coach Kieran Delahunty is expecting a tough matchup with the Saints.
"Last time, we obviously had a very convincing win against them. They've improved a fair bit since then," Delahunty said.
From the round four match, the Giants remain without a key piece.
Oscar Smith matched up with Jarrod Garth but suffered a knee injury against Dimboola in round five.
"He's back running now. He should be back in a couple of weeks," Delahunty said.
On the field, Delahunty has been impressed with how the ball movement has improved in recent weeks.
"That's probably been the most pleasing aspect. It's really started to click in the last few weeks. We're starting to get some good inside 50 numbers and conversions on goal," Delahunty said.
That, combined with players standing up, has the Giants eyeing a second chance come the finals.
"There are plenty of guys eager to come in and play their role and try and keep their spot and make it hard for those coming back," Delahunty said.
"Lou White's gone up on a wing, and he's been super the last couple of weeks up there since Sam's [Weddell] gone overseas. And our forward line seems to be functioning pretty well at the moment."
Nhill Tigers v Warrack Eagles
The Tigers return to Davis Park after its bye and will search for its second win for the season against Warrack.
In round 11, after Nhill was within three goals of the Rats at the long break, they were held to two goals in the second half.
Nhill had four individual goal kickers at Alexandra Oval.
Drew Schneider once again found himself on the scorecard after he kicked three goals against Dimboola in round 10.
Vice-captain Lucas Dahlenburg featured in the best for the sixth time in the 2023 season.
The Eagles will be after its first win of the 2023 season.
In round 12 at Anzac Park, Warrack was held to a solitary goal.
Ryan McKenzie featured in the best for the sixth time from his eight matches.
McKenzie has also kicked eight goals.
Defender Kyle Cheney finished atop the best.
Catch up with the latest news around the league HERE
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.