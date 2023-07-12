German entertainer Hans will bring his award winning 'Disco Spektakulr' tour to Horsham Town Hall on Saturday September 2.
Hans is set to impress Horsham audiences with a unique blend of comedy, music, and dazzling dance moves, performing some of the greatest disco hits of all time.
Critically acclaimed, Hans nabbed the Best Cabaret award for two consecutive years at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.
Featuring a unique blend of comedy, music, and dazzling disco dance moves Hans: Disco Spektakulr Tour 2023 will be a night to remember.
"Disco Spektakulr is going to be a night to remember," said Hans.
"I can't wait to hit the stage and give my fans the high-energy, disco-themed show they deserve. It's been a long time since I've been on tour, and I'm thrilled to be back ... and honeys - I'm better than ever!"
Hans promises that Disco Spektakulr will be a sequin spangled night to remember and encourages fans to book their tickets early to avoid disappointment.
Tickets can be bought at www.hansofficial.com.
