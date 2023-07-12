Founder of Fletcher International Exports, and a renowned face within the wool industry, Roger Fletcher is set to open Sheepvention Rural Expo on Sunday August 6 at 12.30pm.
Fletcher International's production is focused on sheep meat, wooltops and various by-products, which are exported to more than 95 countries.
Roger has served on the boards of The Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC), Australian Wool Innovations (AWI) and Australian Meat Industry Council (AMIC), alongside a number of additional industry organisations.
In 2019 he was announced as a recipient of a medal in the Order of Australia, due to his success in business and positive contribution to the rural community.
Roger hasn't visited the Western District for a number of years and is eager to return and connect with industry stakeholders.
Patrons to Sheepvention can attend the official opening in the Ram Shed.
Sheepventions' multi-vendor ram sale, will again be a highlight on the second day of the event.
The sale, which has been a renowned component of the expo is set to be held on Monday August 7 at 10.00am, back in its original position in the Ram Shed at the Hamilton Showgrounds, alongside the Merino Sheep Show.
The sale will continue to offer its unique pen of five and pen of three format to cater for and attract a larger variety of studs, whilst once again interfacing with Auctions Plus.
Ram Sale convenor, Will Crawford is looking forward to the continued success of the sale.
"We look forward to building on our strong success from last year - We had a great sale coming out of Covid, and we hope to return to prepandemic levels," he said.
Likewise, newly appointed Sheepvention President David Botterill said the sale was returning to its traditional home in the Ram Shed.
"We've got some great new technology in place, interfacing with Auctions Plus and live streaming the auction on the big screen which is something we haven't previously offered," he said.
The PAW Patrol crew are set to hit the stage and make their way to Sheepvention Rural Expo in August.
The action-adventure preschool series will hit the stage, offering two live shows on Sunday August 6, at 11.30am and 2pm, alongside an exclusive 'Meet and greet' at 12.30pm, giving kids the opportunity to say hello and get a photo with Chase and Marshall.
With a unique blend of problem-solving skills, cool vehicles and physical humor, the PAW Patrol works together on high-stakes rescue missions to protect the Adventure Bay community.
From Marshall the firedog to Chase the police pup each pup brings a unique personality and skill to the team, modelling the importance of teamwork and good citizenship.
Read also: Yes or no? How our readers plan to vote
Monday is also set to entertain with 'Surprise' kids' guest appearance in The Producers Market at 11.30am, alongside an appearance from the Sesame Street Gang at 2.30pm in The Home Paddock.
Similarly to 2022, there will also be plenty of face painting, jumping castles, movies, petting zoo and hands on activities to keep the kids entertained.
For the adults renowned wood sculptor, Rob Bast is set to impress over the two days showcasing his talents carving sculptures out of tree stumps.
There will also be a large number of interactive trade sites showcasing their products, the Hamilton and Western District Sheep Show, Victorian Yards Dogs Championships, Wool Handling competition, Invention Competition.
Sheepvention Rural Expo will be held at the Hamilton Showgrounds on Sunday August 6 - Monday August 7, 2023.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.sheepvention.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.