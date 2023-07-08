The Stawell Times-News
Check your home heating system this frosty season

July 9 2023 - 9:00am
As the winter chill travels across the state, Victorian fire services are reminding households to remain vigilant when warming their home and make sure heating systems are regularly inspected, to avoid a fire sparking.

