Elders Real Estate Stawell relocates to prominent position

Elders Real Estate has moved to a prime new location on Main Street, Stawell.
Director and Elders real estate agent Michael Fratins said the team moved from their original location on Patrick Street after two and a half years.
"We've got our head office in our Ararat, and our branch office in Stawell," he said.
"We were recently in the original JV Barn real estate office, which shared an office with Grampians Insurance.
"We've sort of gone out on our own and just moved locations now."
Michael said it was good to have their own space.
"We're not sharing the office space," he said.
"We've got our own space now. It is a more prominent location.
"We're excited to be there."
Michael said the team had been operating in the new office since Monday, July, 3.
Michael Fratins said the real estate market in Stawell was "quite steady."
"We went through the COVID real estate boom when everything went gangbusters," he said.
"I think the market has steadied off. There's a good mix of local buyers and investors working in the area.
"It's still moving quite nicely at the moment.
"Ararat and Stawell are convenient to Melbourne Metro buyers, and a lot of them see value in the real estate here.
"It's quite attractive to the out-of-town buyers."
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
