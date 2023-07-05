The Stawell Times-News
Elders Real Estate Stawell relocates to prominent position

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated July 5 2023 - 8:24pm, first published 12:00pm
Elder Real Estate Stawell. Picture Elders Real Estate Stawell Facebook Page.
Elders Real Estate has moved to a prime new location on Main Street, Stawell.

