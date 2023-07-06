Horsham Saints v Stawell Warriors
The Horsham Saints will face the third-placed Warriors in round 12 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 8.
In round three, the Saints edged Stawell 41-39.
For the Saints, its side will look slightly different.
Goal keeper Erin Mellington and goal shooter Jorja Clode missed the round three encounter.
Coach Jess Cannane is looking forward to the contest with a full-strength team at her disposal.
"The first time we played them, we had Erin and Georgia out. So it'd be nice to be able to play them with a full side," Cannane said.
"We match up pretty well with them in the mid-court. We can all move the ball really, really quickly. And so it will be another good test for us."
Warriors coach Tessa O'Callaghan will also have a change for the round 12 match.
Goal keeper Lauren Homden missed its round 11 win over the Burras.
"It's literally her first year back. I think she had eight years off and has had two kids. She's going really, really well," O'Callaghan said.
Stopping the Saints' long passes into the attack will be a key focus for the Warriors.
"They play really fast, straight out of their centre. They often look for the long bombs down into their attacking end," O'Callaghan said.
"If we keep our game short and sharp without doing long bombs all the time, it should hopefully reduce the amount of turnovers they get."
In defence, the focus for O'Callaghan will be to apply pressure all over the court.
"We really need to play that one-on-one game and put the one-on-one pressure on every single player. The goal would be just to slow them up a bit and break their rhythm," O'Callaghan said.
"They're such a polished team because they've played together for a couple of years now."
Warrack Eagles v Ararat Rats
The Eagles fell short of its first win over the season against Dimboola and will look for another four-quarter effort against the Rats.
Amber O'Connor shot 27 goals for Warrack.
Molly Stewart featured in the best alongside Briodi McKenzie.
Ararat closed the gap to the top-five to one win with its 34-30 victory over fifth-placed Nhill.
The Tigers had won three of its past four matches before the clash at Alexandra Oval.
Laney McLoughlan scored 20 goals for the Rats.
Centre Jesse Bligh, who has been one of the Rats' most consistent players throughout the season, featured in the best with Julia Harricks.
Horsham Demons v Dimboola Roos
Horsham will also face another top-five side in Dimboola.
The Demons led by three goals at three-quarter time against the Saints in round 11 but could not counter the league leaders' quick ball movement in the last term.
Georgia Batson's 31 goals sees her close in on 300 for the season; only Joja Clode has more.
Batson and Romi Miller were named in the best, as it was the case in the last match with the Roos in round three.
Dimboola enters the match coming off a four-goal win over Warrack.
As a result of the win and Ararat's win over Nhill, the Roos sit a game clear of its local rivals in fourth.
Southern Mallee Giants v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Giants return after its bye to face a Burras team that will hope to repeat the result of its round three match.
Minyip Murtoa overcame a four-goal deficit at the last change to post a 42-40 win, its first of two wins.
In round 10, Southern Mallee was defeated by the third-placed Warriors 32-40.
Steph Thomson shot 20 goals for the Giants.
Jodie Hayes was joined in the best by Jaimee O'Reilly.
In a reshuffle in the back-court, O'Reilly was inserted into goal keeper as Olivia Revell played goal defence to cover the long-term absence of captain Codie Robins.
The Burras fought hard against the Warriors but were defeated by nine goals in its round 11 match.
Maddison Morgan's 31 goals took her past 200 for the season.
Isabella Griffiths, who spent three quarters at wing attack, was named in the best alongside goal keeper Alexandra Hanson.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
