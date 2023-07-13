House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
Here's an affordable first home option with plenty of space for the growing family in the future. On spacious gently sloping land, the steel-clad home offers three double-sized bedrooms and a large open lounge, kitchen and dining space. Kitchen essentials are gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher and laminated benchtops. Warm and comfy, the carpeted lounge has gas heating plus reverse-cycle air-conditioning. Outside you'll find established gardens, rear access, sundry shedding and a semi-enclosed deck with views toward the town centre. Also, a fully-lined shed with a wood heater, toilet, power and water connection - ideal cave or extra living space. Genuine value for living or leasing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.