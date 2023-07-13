Here's an affordable first home option with plenty of space for the growing family in the future. On spacious gently sloping land, the steel-clad home offers three double-sized bedrooms and a large open lounge, kitchen and dining space. Kitchen essentials are gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher and laminated benchtops. Warm and comfy, the carpeted lounge has gas heating plus reverse-cycle air-conditioning. Outside you'll find established gardens, rear access, sundry shedding and a semi-enclosed deck with views toward the town centre. Also, a fully-lined shed with a wood heater, toilet, power and water connection - ideal cave or extra living space. Genuine value for living or leasing.

