The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

Stawell's Grampians Rail Trail Flood work repairs completed

July 4 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Repairs have now been completed thanks to a community grant. Picture supplied.
Repairs have now been completed thanks to a community grant. Picture supplied.

The Grampians Rail Trail has a new lease of life after the completion of much needed repair works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.