Disability advocacy group VALiD to host disability pride event

Disability advocacy group VALiD is set to host a Disability Pride event this month.
Disability Pride month looks to celebrate disability as an identity - by sharing the many different experiences of people in the disability community.
The event will be held with Stawell Neighbourhood House and Grampians Community Health on July 26.
Residents and members of the disability community are invited to attend and discuss topics such as inclusion, accessibility and advocacy.
A free morning tea will be provided, as well as information about local and free services, and a space to share ideas and opportunities for community change.
The event will take place on July 26, from 10 am to 12 pm at 42 Sloane St, Stawell.
Please RSVP for catering. For more information, email jana@valid.org.au, candace@valid.org.au or call 9114 9418.
