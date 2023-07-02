The Stawell Times-News
Stawell Golf Club crown women's club champions after May competition

Lucas Holmes
Lucas Holmes
July 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Stawell Golf Club's 2023 Women's Club Champions. (L-R), Club Champion Jo Orr, B Grade Champion Robyn Iles, C Grade Champion Jane Delley. Picture supplied
Stawell Golf Club's Jo Orr has become the Women's Club Champion for a ninth time.

