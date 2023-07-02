Stawell Golf Club's Jo Orr has become the Women's Club Champion for a ninth time.
The golf club held its annual Women's Club Championships alongside a 54 Hole Handicap event, rounds were held on May 3, 10 and 17.
A total of 27 players contested the championships for A, B and C grades.
Orr's 251 strokes over the three rounds gave her a 16-shot victory over reigning A Grade winner Tania Dignan.
B Grade was decided after a three-hole playoff.
Both Robyn Iles and Joan Fletcher were level after 54 holes.
Iles eventually came out on top, with a total of 284 strokes.
Jane Delley was the C Grade champion.
Delley finished 11 strokes ahead of runner-up Dulcie Molan with a total of 345 strokes.
Orr also claimed victory in the A Grade 54 Hole Handicap event with a total of 230 strokes.
Joan Fletcher took out the B Grade title with a total of 227 strokes on a countback from Rob Iles.
Jane Delley won C Grade with 246 strokes.
