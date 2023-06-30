The Stawell Times-News
Stawell Regional Health Foundation donates $70,000 to support Stawell operating theatre and urgent care centre

Updated June 30 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 12:00pm
Stawell Urgent Care NUM Amy Yole shows a trolley similar to the four being purchased by the SRH Foundation to Foundation members Graeme Ellen, Kerrie Rosenow and Jim Barham. Picture supplied
Surgical and Urgent Care patients at Grampians Health's Stawell campus will be the main benefactors from a $70,000 donation from the Stawell Regional Health Foundation to upgrade equipment.

