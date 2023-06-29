Minyip Murtoa Burras v Stawell Warriors
The Warriors could move within four points of second place with a win over the Burras at Minyip Recreation Reserve.
Minyip Murtoa will look to respond after a 43-goal defeat to Horsham in round 10.
Goal attacker Maddison Morgan finished with 17 goals for the Burras.
Lucy Brand featured in the best once again for the Burras.
In her nine matches, Brand has featured in the best on four occasions.
Stawell defeated Southern Mallee by eight goals.
Holly Graveson was hard to stop in the goal ring and finished with 22 goals.
Ebony Summers' 12 goals increased her total to 187 and seventh place in the goal-throwing in 2023.
Graveson joined Lauren Homden in the best.
Ararat Rats v Nhill Tigers
The Rats are back from its bye and will face another top-five side.
After its round nine defeat to Dimboola, Ararat sits in sixth position, eight points adrift of the Roos and Tigers.
Laney McLoughlan shot 29 goals in round nine, and Julia Harricks played a key role as a link between the defensive and attacking thirds.
The Tigers staged a comeback at home in round 10 and sit four points behind the Warriors in third.
Nhill's pressure in defence was a key aspect of the win at Davis Park.
Mid-courter Ellen Bennett and goal attacker Jenna Schneider featured in the best.
Horsham Saints v Horsham Demons
Demons coach Tiff Hier looks forward to facing the Saints for the second time in 2023.
The Saints edged the Demons by four goals in a match-of-the-year candidate back in round two.
"I've been looking forward to it since we played them last, they are such a quality side. That's what we want to be playing against," Hier said.
The Demons' side will look slightly different to the last meeting.
Defender Marnie Lehmann missed the match through injury.
A key piece of Horsham's 2022 grand final team has also returned to its lineup.
Grand final best on court Jedda Heard played her first game in round 10 after she returned from overseas.
"Jedda can play anywhere; she was a goal keeper last year in the grand final," Hier said.
"I'm probably looking to play her in the mid-court a bit more just due to the fact that our defence is so solid. She's a quality player."
The Saints enter the round 11 match coming off a big win of its own.
The reigning premiers defeated Warrack by 39 goals.
Jorja Clode's 51 goals increased her total to 372 after her eight matches.
Horsham's Georgia Batson sits in second place with 259 goals.
The matchup of the Saints' shooters Clode and Abby Hallam with the Demons' defenders Lehmann and Ebonie Salter will be one to watch.
Dimboola Roos v Warrack Eagles
The Roos will look to rectify its round 10 defeat when it hosts the Eagles.
Dimboola scored the opening six goals at Davis Park but fell four goals short of its local rivals.
Roos captain Billie Barber interchanged positions with Ashlee Morrish in the attacking ring to partner Olivia Jorgensen.
Barber joined goal keeper Holly Ross in the best.
Ross has stood out in the last two rounds.
Coming off a loss to the Horsham Saints in round 10, Warrack will look to cause an upset at Dimboola Recreation Reserve.
Briodi McKenzie's 22 goals increased her tally to 106 for the season.
McKenzie also featured in the best for the third time in 2023, alongside Jordan Heller.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
