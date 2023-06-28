The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Football Netball Preview

Warriors visit Burras, Saints host Demons | WFNL round 11 football

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated June 28 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Warriors face a crucial period in its fixture, it will play the remaining top-five teams until round 15. Picture file
The Warriors face a crucial period in its fixture, it will play the remaining top-five teams until round 15. Picture file

Minyip Murtoa Burras v Stawell Warriors

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.