Stawell's Swifts head to Dock Lake Reserve to take on Taylors Lake in round 11 on the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, July 1.
"I don't know what to expect," said Swifts coach, Brett Hargreaves.
"It seems like they should have a better team but they just haven't been able to get new wins.
"So, I'm not really sure what they're going to produce."
The Baggies are coming from a couple of tough games in the last couple weeks.
"We've come through with a few good lessons," said Hargreaves.
"The mood still really good, but it's probably more the coaching group have learned a lot.
"And we know we've got some targets to work on to try and bridge the gap over the next six, seven weeks."
In round nine, the side was defeated by Harrow Balmoral convincingly at Balmoral Recreation Reserve.
A week later, gave Jeparit Rainbow a good challenge, leading through the first half, before the Storm came back to claim the win.
"[Jeparit Rainbow] being a good side, they found another gear or two," said Hargreaves.
"Around the ground I though we were still winning or breaking even, but in the midfield we were battling."
With most of its greater challenges in this year's regular season behind the Baggies, the Stawell side looks set for a strong run towards finals.
A win for the Swifts in round 11 could see the side jump Rupanyup, while a loss could leave them vulnerable to Kaniva Leeor United and Pimpinio.
Harrow Balmoral vs Edenhope Apsley
The unbeaten Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos will host Edenhope Apsley at Harrow Reserve in round 11 of the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, July 1.
The Saints come into this fixture off the back of three straight victories as the side has climbed back up to fourth in the competition.
Although, Harrow Balmoral have been the stronger side every week so far this year, and its rarely been close.
While both teams made finals in 2022, their paths have not crossed since round eight earlier that year when the Southern Roos kicked 16 goals to the Saints six, and would win by 62 points.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Pimpinio
The Pimpinio Tigers head to Rainbow Recreation Reserve for round 11 of the HDFNL as the side looks to cling to the hope of finals.
Pimpinio is currently on a run of three straight losses, having dropped games to Edenhope Apsley, Kalkee and Harrow Balmoral in recent weeks and has fallen to eighth on the HDFNL ladder.
Another tough opponent awaits the Tigers in round 11, with the second placed Storm.
Jeparit Rainbow have been without it start Northern Territory recruits, Nicholas Yarran and Bradley Stokes for two weeks, and it has not been the smoothest of sailing.
The side fell to Noradjuha Quantong in round nine, and looked down and out against Swifts in round 10 before coming back in the second half.
Kaniva Leeor United vs Noradjuha Quantong
Fresh off a shock win against the defending premiers, Rupanyup, the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars are set the task of taking on the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers.
The Bombers will head out to Kaniva Recreation Reserve for the round 11 fixture.
The Cougars will have bags of momentum on their backs and the home field advantage, but as Noradjuha Quantong firms as a top-two contender, the side would not want to lose this fixture.
Kaniva Leeor United could push into the top six with a win here, while a loss for the Bombers would likely invite Rupanyup into the side's fight with Edenhope Apsley for third.
Laharum vs Rupanyup
The Laharum Demons will head to Rupanyup Recreation Reserve to take on the Panthers on Saturday, July 1.
Both teams were dealt losses in round 10 of the HDFNL, with the Demons going down to Natimuk United, and Rupanyup being beaten by Kaniva Leeor United.
While a third quarter surge last weekend may have helped build confidence for the struggling Demons, a Panthers outfit likely hungry to get its wind back, may prove a difficult task to handle.
Rupanyup and Laharum last met in round 13 of the 2022 season, then, the premiership bound Panthers secured a 113 point win.
Natimuk United vs Kalkee
Natimuk United will host Kalkee at the Natimuk Showgrounds for round 11 of the HDFNL.
Both sides look to have lifted since the league-wide bye on the King's Birthday long weekend.
The Rams threatened to upset the Edenhope Apsley Saints in round nine, and kept Laharum goalless through two quarter to claim a runaway win in round 10.
Kalkee has welcomed a few of its injured players back to the park and it has shown.
The side claimed its third win of the season in round nine against Pimpinio, and stayed close with the Saints through three of the side's round 10 match.
In the Rams latest meeting with Kalkee, the Kees ran away withy a 115 point win.
Although, that Kalkee side was en route to the grand final in 2022.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
