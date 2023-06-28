The Stawell Times-News
Home/Sport/Horsham District League
Football Netball Preview

Taylors Lake have Swifts unsure of what to expect | Horsham District Football R11

John Hall
By John Hall
June 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Swifts' Jack Cann competes for the loose ball against Noradjuha Quantong's Zachary Kelly at Quantong Recreation Reserve in round four of the HDFNL on Saturday, May 6. Picture by John Hall
The Swifts' Jack Cann competes for the loose ball against Noradjuha Quantong's Zachary Kelly at Quantong Recreation Reserve in round four of the HDFNL on Saturday, May 6. Picture by John Hall

Stawell's Swifts head to Dock Lake Reserve to take on Taylors Lake in round 11 on the Horsham District Football and Netball League on Saturday, July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.