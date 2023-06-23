The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Tough day for an undermanned Pioneer's Soccer Club

By Carlos Ryan
June 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Right back Leon Aruafu turn in to Wolves' forward line from a short pass from goalie Michael. Picture supplied.
Right back Leon Aruafu turn in to Wolves' forward line from a short pass from goalie Michael. Picture supplied.

Sunday's Pioneers Soccer Club's clash against the top team of the league, Warrnambool Wolves, saw quality action football in the South Western Victorian Football Association league at home in Stawell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.