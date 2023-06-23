Tough day for an undermanned Pioneer's Soccer Club

Sunday's Pioneers Soccer Club's clash against the top team of the league, Warrnambool Wolves, saw quality action football in the South Western Victorian Football Association league at home in Stawell.
Read also: WFNL netballers take on Victoria's best
The Pioneers began the fixture playing to matchday plan in the first 20 minutes of the match and went on to lead an unexpected 1-0.
With tight conservative defending, and fast counter attacks, undefeated Warnambool Wolves were caught off guard.
A peach of a cross from Pioneer's young Noah Lyons into the Wolves' penalty box, converted to a header by rocket forward Graham Massing - to a straight run by attacking midfielder Bulla "Pako" Wayne, caught the Wolves' defenders by surprise to force a penalty foul.
Bulla took the penalty shot, scoring a goal with Pioneers leading 1-0.
Unfortunately, with six crucial senior players being unavailable due to injury, and with a limited substitute bench against an undefeated Wolves squad, has proved too much for the still developing squad.
From that point on, the Pioneers' discipline and fitness waivered - allowing Warrnambool Wolves to score an equaliser eight minutes later.
A well established and organised Wolves squad was able to force basic errors and capitalise on them, ending the game in a disappointing but unsurprising 10-1 loss at the final whistle.
Despite the disappointing result, the Pioneers played to the last minute and showed promising moments. Second signup goalkeeper Michael, put in a hearty and competent performance despite the odds - rightly winning best and fairest of the match.
The atmosphere of the home crowd was dimmed but remained supportive of the squad till the end.
With the second half of the season beginning next Sunday, the severely wounded Pioneers will have to reflect, rest and restart to turn around their campaign.
The next game will see the Pioneers traveling to Hamilton for a must win fixture at Pedrina Park on the June 25 at 3pm.
Read also: What's on this winter across the region?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.