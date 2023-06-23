The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Stawell based Navarre Mineral Limited enters voluntary administration

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
June 24 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Navarre Minerals enters voluntary administration
Navarre Minerals enters voluntary administration

Stawell-based Navarre Minerals has entered voluntary administration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.