Northern Grampians Shire Council Review of Community-based Home Care Services

Northern Grampians Shire Council has initiated a review of how it can best support older residents throughout the Northern Grampians area to remain healthy and independent into the future and is keen to hear from community care service users, their families, carers and other interested parties.
The council has long-provided support services for older residents and other people who require support to live at home and remains committed to ensuring that quality support services are available to residents.
The independent review is expected to provide crucial guidance on community needs and the information that is collected will be used to develop a strategic direction for the future role of the council.
Northern Grampians Shire mayor Kevin Erwin said Northern Grampians Shire Council was focused primarily on gaining a better understanding of the broader health and well-being needs of older people and other residents who require council support.
"We want to make informed decisions about how best to continue to support our older residents, and anyone else in need of this important support, to remain living independently and safely in their own homes," he said.
This review is a means to engage with our service users and other residents and will explore how we can best offer support.
"We have appointed Heather Johnson, an independent consultant, to undertake the review. Heather would like to meet with people directly as this will help us gain a better understanding of what our community needs.
"We will also assist Heather to meet with community representatives, either individually or in small focus groups, and will keep everyone updated throughout the process."
The review is expected to take approximately three months, with community consultation events scheduled at 12.30pm through to 2pm on Tuesday July 11, at the North Park Club Rooms in Stawell and at the Perry Room in St Arnaud from 12.30pm to 2pm on Thursday July 13.
A light lunch will be provided and interested community members are encouraged to attend. Please contact the council on 03 5358 8700 or by email at ngshire@ngshire.vic.gov.au for further information and to register your attendance for catering purposes.
