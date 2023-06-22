The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Northern Grampians Shire Council Review of Community-based Home Care Services

June 23 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Grampians Rural Shire Council mayor Kevin Erwin. File picture.
Northern Grampians Rural Shire Council mayor Kevin Erwin. File picture.

Northern Grampians Shire Council has initiated a review of how it can best support older residents throughout the Northern Grampians area to remain healthy and independent into the future and is keen to hear from community care service users, their families, carers and other interested parties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.