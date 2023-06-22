The Northern Grampians Shire has joined forces with the Western Victoria Primary Health Network and West Wimmera Health Service to provide two new and innovative services to help people maintain their health as they age.
In a first for the region, the council would open Healthy Ageing Hubs in Stawell and St Arnaud and pop-up hubs elsewhere in the shire.
Healthy Ageing Hubs are designed to connect people to services and provide information about healthy ageing programs, activities and services available in a local region to help people live healthier, longer lives.
Northern Grampian Shire mayor Kevin Erwin said the Hubs would be run from existing council-run facilities.
"The ongoing health and welfare of our residents is of key importance to us," Cr Erwin said. "Our residents deserve the necessary services and facilities to help them to establish and maintain an active, connected and healthy lifestyle for the long term.
"The development of intergenerational programs and Healthy Ageing Hubs will reduce social isolation and ideally prevent an early decline in day-to-day activity."
The mayor said feedback from community members was paramount to the hubs' success.
"We want to talk to older people about what they want and what they think will work," he said,
"We have a few ideas about what might work, such as linking people through technology, but we want to work with a broad range of people across our communities.
"We will be working with people who are now in their 50s as well as older people, to assist them to make strong connections while they are fit and active, so they do not get to a point where they are isolated and alone.
"Essential partners in this space will be East Wimmera Health Service, Grampians Health, our neighbourhood houses, and for us, ensuring that all our Council services are linked into the program."
West Wimmera Health Service will create an ageing hub in Nhill and pop-up hubs in Kaniva, Goroke, Natimuk, Rainbow, Jeparit, Rupanyup, Minyip and Murtoa, intending to reach more isolated farming communities.
WVPHN has also commissioned WWHS and NGSC to run intergenerational programs that will connect young people with older people through programs tailored to each community.
Intergenerational programs aim to reduce social isolation and loneliness and promote learning and friendships between generations.
WVPHN chief executive Rowena Clift said that the objective of these two innovative initiatives was to help people live longer at home, promote healthy ageing and better management of chronic disease to improve people's quality of life as they age.
"West Wimmera Health Service and Northern Grampians Shire Council have each designed the Healthy Ageing Hubs and intergenerational programs to suit their communities, so we're really excited to see positives outcomes from this innovative approach, both for older people and school age kids," Ms Clift said.
WWHS chief executive Ritchie Dodds said his organisation was excited to bring information about its health services to the community.
"Many of the people living in the communities we serve are aged 50 years and over, and these hubs are a new and exciting way we can support them to live independently, well - and for longer - in their homes and as contributing and valued members of our communities," Mr Dodds said.
"We're excited to be working collaboratively with some of our local schools to connect students and residents from our aged care facilities, offering joint activities that will enrich the health and wellbeing of both young and old alike.
"We'll be providing a safe and fun environment for interaction between residents at our aged care facilities in Jeparit, Rainbow and Natimuk with local schools in their respective towns, including Jeparit Primary School, Rainbow P-12 College and Natimuk Primary School. Activities will foster positive and meaningful interaction between the groups and include things like a visiting mobile zoo, art and mosaic projects, history and storytelling projects, cooking, community outings and games.
The new Hubs and Intergenerational Programs are expected to start in July.
Ms Clift said that as part of the Australian Government's response to the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, $1.3 million in funding has been provided to WVPHN to commission services that would support the health and wellbeing of older Australians.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.