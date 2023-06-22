The Stawell Times-News
Northern Grampians Shire Council launches Healthy Ageing Hubs

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
June 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Western Victoria Primary Health Network has also commissioned Northern Grampians Shire Council and West Wimmera Health Service to run intergenerational programs that will connect young people with older people through programs tailored to each community. PIcture by Shutterstock

The Northern Grampians Shire has joined forces with the Western Victoria Primary Health Network and West Wimmera Health Service to provide two new and innovative services to help people maintain their health as they age.

