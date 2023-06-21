Stawell students off to cross country state championships

Stawell Secondary students participated in the Black Range Cross-Country in Murtoa early in term 2.
Eighteen students who placed within the top 12 went onto the Greater Wester Region Cross Country held in Warrnambool in late May.
From the 18 students, five students will compete at the state championships in Yarra Glen.
The students ran either 3km (female and U16 competitors) and 5km for males over 16, all ran on a new course, muddy with recent rain.
Stawell Secondary congratulated all of their students who competed in these events and displayed its core values of resilience and participation.
"Congratulations to Tommy Williams (Year 12) who finished first in the Over 17 race in Murtoa and second in the Greater Wester Region event and to Jack Reading (Year 8), Judd Smith (Year 12), Billy Williams (Year 10) and Oscar Reading (Year 12) who join Tommy in competing in the State Championships in Yarra Glen early in term 3," the school said.
"Three of our senior team finished in the top 12 which is an outstanding achievement and enabled Oscar, who did not disappoint with his place, to also attend the State Championship as a team."
