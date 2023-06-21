The Stawell Times-News
Stawell students off to cross country state championships

Updated June 21 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:00pm
Billy Williams, Tommy Williams, Judd Smith, Jack Reading. Picture supplied.
Billy Williams, Tommy Williams, Judd Smith, Jack Reading. Picture supplied.

Stawell Secondary students participated in the Black Range Cross-Country in Murtoa early in term 2.

