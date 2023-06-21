Southern Mallee Giants v Stawell Warriors
Another convincing display will be the aim for the Giants when it hosts the Warriors, who have not played since round eight on top of the King's Birthday long weekend.
Southern Mallee was ruthless against the Demons with an eight-goal final term, leading to a 15-goal win in round nine.
Returning from a hamstring injury, Rupert Sangster kicked six goals and joined Mickitja Rotumah-Onus atop the best.
For Warriors senior coach Tom Eckel, ball control was the main theme in the second meeting between the two sides.
"We just didn't get our hands on the footy in the first game, so first things first is to get my hands on it," Eckel said.
We're worried about getting our game plan right against them because we didn't get it right the first time."
In round one, the Warriors were defeated by 86 points.
Stawell has not been beaten since round five as they look to make up for a slow start to 2023.
"To make finals, we need to win a minimum of four but probably need to win five [of the last eight] games to get in there, so we need to pinch one from the top five."
Nhill Tigers v Dimboola Roos
The Tigers will be hoping for a four-quarter performance when its hosts Dimboola at Davis Park.
In its round one match against the Roos, Nhill led by five goals at the last change only to concede eight fourth-quarter goals and the lead.
Coming into the round 10 match, both teams are coming off defeats in round nine.
The Tigers were defeated by 34 points by the Horsham Saints.
Jack Mason kicked two goals and joined Darcy Honeyman atop the best.
A final-minute Jack Ganley was the difference for the Roos against the undefeated Rats.
Jonathon Ross kicked two goals at a wet and windy Alexandra Oval.
Aisea Raikiwasa and Dylan Landt featured in the best.
Warrack Eagles v Horsham Saints
The Saints will look for greater efficiency inside the forward 50 when it travels to Anzac Park to face the Eagles.
Warrack was defeated by the Burras by a margin of 41 points.
Key forward Joseph McKinnon took his season tally to 13 goals with two majors.
Ryan Mckenzie and Matthew Johns were included in the best.
The Saints kicked 9.15 in tough conditions at Davis Park, and Mitch Martin finished with four goals.
Patrick Knott and Jackson Davidson (who has received more time in the midfield in recent weeks) featured atop the best.
Horsham Demons v Minyip Murtoa Burras
Horsham ran into a rampant Giants outfit in round nine.
WFNL leading goal kicker Jordan Motton's two goals meant he has kicked at least one goal in every game in the first half of the 2023 season.
Demons captain Billy Carberry and experienced defender Ben Lakin featured atop the best.
The Burras will search for its third consecutive win when it travels to City Oval.
In round nine, Minyip Murtoa defeated Warrack at Brim Recreation Reserve.
Jye Walter booted four goals and featured in the best for the Burras.
Joining him was Charlie Penny, a recruit that has impressed senior coach Tim Mackenzie in the first half of the 2023 season.
"He [Penny] has a red-hot crack and has fitted in really well. I have been really impressed."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
