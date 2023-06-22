At the foothills of Black Range State Park, between Stawell and the Grampians, Harkaway boasts breathtaking mountain views. On land measuring about 30 acres, it's one of the finest lifestyle properties to come on the market in quite some time. The residence offers three living zones, separate study, dream kitchen, polished floorboards, and main bedroom suite with private access to a conservatory-style retreat. Harkaway has extensive outdoor living with a heated spa. The property includes rainwater storage, untreated town water, catchment dam, greenhouse, six-kilowatt solar system and back-up generator. Onsite is garaging and a 144sqm workshop with kitchen and storeroom.