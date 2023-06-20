Celebrating seniors who give so much

There are five individual awards: Premier's Award for Victorian Senior of the Year for an outstanding contribution by an individual to their local community and Victoria; Promotion of Multiculturalism Award; Healthy and Active Living Award to an individual for helping to create active and healthy communities through community involvement and as a role model; Veteran Community Award to an individual for an exceptional contribution to the veteran community (the recipient does not need to be a veteran); Ageing Well Award to an individual who has worked to combat ageism, promote social justice and engaged with their community to support ageing well initiatives.