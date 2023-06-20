Celebrating seniors who give so much

The Victorian Senior of the Year Awards put older Victorian volunteers in the spotlight to celebrate their talents, achievements and contributions that assist, support and encourage others in their communities.
Victorian Senior of the Year 2022, Moira Waye, has dedicated 15 years of her time and energy tirelessly supporting programs, events and fundraising activities at the Pyalong Neighbourhood House.
As president of the committee, she has supported the organisation to grow and evolve to provide vital assistance for the local community and beyond.
Now in her 80s, Moira continues to volunteer up to five days a week.
While honoured to receive the award, Moira said she couldn't have done it without help.
"It's only cost me time and energy, it hasn't cost me financially - but for many others, it has," she said.
"I've been privileged to see the spirit of Australian mateship in so many ways."
There are five individual awards: Premier's Award for Victorian Senior of the Year for an outstanding contribution by an individual to their local community and Victoria; Promotion of Multiculturalism Award; Healthy and Active Living Award to an individual for helping to create active and healthy communities through community involvement and as a role model; Veteran Community Award to an individual for an exceptional contribution to the veteran community (the recipient does not need to be a veteran); Ageing Well Award to an individual who has worked to combat ageism, promote social justice and engaged with their community to support ageing well initiatives.
The COTA (Council on the Ageing) Victoria Senior Achiever Awards will acknowledge to up to 10 people for significant contributions to local communities and the state.
Nominations close on Friday, July 28, with the winners announced in October during the 2023 Victorian Seniors Festival.
