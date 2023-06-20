The Stawell Times-News
Celebrating seniors who give so much

Updated June 20 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 12:00pm
Victorian Senior of the Year 2022, Moira Waye. It's time to nominate someone for the 2023 awards. Picture supplied
The Victorian Senior of the Year Awards put older Victorian volunteers in the spotlight to celebrate their talents, achievements and contributions that assist, support and encourage others in their communities.

