Stawell High School celebrates calibre of students performance at this year's Gift

Four students from Stawell High School participated in the 2023 Stawell Gift earlier this year.
A Stawell High School spokesperson said the school was proud to celebrate their success and their determination to seek challenges and push their bodies in this highly competitive event.
"Tommy Williams (Year 12) was first across the line in the Carter Victory Restricted 1600m with a time of 4:14," they said.
"After many years running this event (1600m) with Little Athletics, this was Tommy's first win as a Pro Athlete with Victoria Athletics League and it was a particularly special moment, since the mile race was his grandfather's signature race.
"His grandfather won the mile race more than 50 years ago."
Sprinters Noah Lyons (Year 12) and Xander Gragasin (Year 12) set the field on fire as they sprinted to the finishing lines in the Bill Howard 100m handicap.
Noah finished second (11:14) in his heat and Xander was fourth (11:297).
"While neither made it to the finals, participating in this highly competitive and talented field gave both students a chance to push themselves further," the school spokesperson said.
Noah also participated in the heats for the 120 m with an impressive 13:35 seconds.
Austin Giusa (Year 10) represented Stawell Little Athletics club in the 100 m sprint. He cruised to the semi-finals with an impressive first place in his heat. He placed fifth in his semi (12:105) mbut missed out running in the final based on his time.
Stawell High School also wished to acknowledge former student Ash Cowan who finished first in the Backmarkers 1600m with an impressive finish coming from fourth on the straight to cross the line with a time of 4:03.
Ash runs regularly at the Stawell Gift and while this is not his first win, his effort in overcoming injury and digging deep on the straight showcased our core value of resilience.
Stawell High School said they were "very proud" of their student's achievements and how they represented themselves with a high level of integrity and respect.
