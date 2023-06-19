Running clubs join forces in the G and R Rice 6.5km handicap

The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club (SACCC) joined the Stawell Amatuer Athletics Club (SAAC) for the second time this season to combine forces in the G and R Rice 6.5km Handicap at ConConGella Winery, in Stawell.
Although it was sunny, competitors were greeted with cold and constant north easterly winds that even made getting their tracksuits off before the race a tough task, let alone negotiating the true cross country course through ConConGella Vineyard.
Gary and Rhonda Rice have generously sponsored this event since 1994, hosting the runners on their property and providing a course that reflects the toughness of Gary, who was a seven time SACCC 'Club Champion' throughout the 1990's and early 2000's.
SACCClub president Mark Thompson said there weren't many tougher athletes around when Gary competed.
"I remember running against him when I was coming through the ranks as a junior and he would always bury himself in every run he was competing in, whether it was a time trial in training or a race," he said.
"He was a true example of a mentally tough athlete."
Runners set off on the three lap loop course at a cracking pace, that included the junior athletes again from SAAC.
The early leader and eventual fastest runner of the day was Tom Walker (SAAC) who set a cracking pace and showed a clean set of heels from the gun.
Fastest times for the SACCC females for the day came from Annie Brown (33' 56"), followed by the in form Helen McPherson (36' 53").
In the SACCC men's category, Mark Thompson took out the fastest time (25' 26") and then John Peacock was next fastest (34' 49").
The main handicap event provided the biggest story of the day.
Jack Trounson took out the win from Sue Blizzard (second place) and Peter Gibson (third). It was particularly inspiring to see Jack back in winning form, after a recent run of adversity which saw him not able to run for a lengthy period of time late last year.
Trounson has worked hard to get back to solid form again, placing on the podium in four of the last five races before this weekend.
Trounson, who has been a highly valued member of the SACCC for many years, contributes such a huge amount to the club and the overall experience for the club members that he made for a very popular winner on Saturday.
Mark Thompson said Jack and his wife Gail had contributed "so much" to SACCC.
"He is a multiple Club Aggregate winner, committee member, track marker and is fast approaching his 700th run with the club," he said.
"When most people think of the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club, Jack Trounson would be one of the first people that is associated with the long standing and proud club."
Trounson, a 36 time race winner and third time winner of the G and R Rice Handicap, attributes his consistent training routine to his recent return to form.
He runs five out of seven days of the week, ensuring he gets out for an hour's run on the day after a race, with the rest of his runs being around 50 minutes in duration.
Although, he does admit his pace "has suffered," since his time off, the evergreen 75 year old reported.
Next week will see the first of the 2023 season Club Championships, in the running of the Blizzard Family 10km. It will be held this coming Sunday, June 25 at Blake Street, Ararat at 9am sharp.
Race briefing and registrations will take place up to and at 8.45am.
Please see the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country club website for more details about entry and start times.
