Harrow Balmoral host Swifts at Balmoral Reserve on Saturday June 17.
When the Baggies run out on Saturday, it will be 364 days since the Southern Roos last lost a game of football at its Balmoral home.
"[Harrow Balmoral] look like they're streets ahead of anyone at the minute," said Swifts coach Brett Hargreaves.
"And, we've got to play at Balmoral, which is a bit of a graveyard for footy teams as far as I'm concerned."
Both sides come into this fixture with fresh legs after the league wide bye over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Harrow Balmoral remain unbeaten in 2023, while the Swifts have seen a strong run of form lately, having won three of the side's four most recent matches.
"We've got a bit of momentum at the moment," Hargreaves said.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Noradjuha Quantong
The Bombers head to Sir Robert Menzies Park to take on Jeparit Rainbow in a top-four clash.
In the previous round, Jeparit Rainbow claimed a strong win over the defending premiers, the Rupanyup Panthers, while Noradjuha Quantong became the latest side to suffer a Harrow Balmoral drubbing this season.
Win or lose, Jeparit Rainbow are almost guaranteed to remain in second on the HDFNL ladder after round nine.
Noradjuha Quantong has a more immediate boost to play for, as the side could jump into the top three and put themselves only four points out of the top two.
Kalkee vs Pimpinio
The Tigers head to Kalkee Recreation Reserve to take on 2022's HDFNL runners-up, Kalkee.
The Tigers will be hungry to climb back into the top six, after a round nine loss to Edenhope Apsley saw the side pushed out of the finals paying places ahead of the bye.
Pimpinio currently sit two competition points behind Rupanyup, and four behind Edenhope Apsley, Noradjuha Quantong and the Swifts, and while a win will give the side a boost, points percentage may make a move up the ladder unlikely.
Kalkee's difficult season currently has the side sitting in 10th on only eight competition points.
Natimuk United vs Edenhope Apsley
The Saints head to the Natimuk Showgrounds to take on the Rams. Having made it through a difficult couple of weeks in the HDFNL, the Saints look to have regained form and momentum.
A win will likely see Edenhope Apsley rise to third on the HDFNL ladder, although a loss could drop the side down to seventh.
The Rams' difficult season sees them sitting in ninth, and needed to string multiple wins together to threaten the top six this season.
Taylors Lake vs Rupanyup
The Panthers head to Dock Lake Reserve to take on Taylors Lake. Having lost to Jeparit Rainbow in round eight, Rupanyup are keen to return to its winning ways, especially as the side sits in a precarious sixth place with Pimpinio nipping at its heels.
Taylors Lake are currently sitting on a two week winning run having defeated both Kaniva Leeor United and Laharum in the weeks leading up to the bye. However, the defending premiers, Rupanyup, will likely prove a much tougher opposition.
Kaniva Leeor United vs Laharum
Laharum continues its search for a win when it takes to Kaniva Recreation Reserve to meet the Cougars.
KLU was a surprise packet in the early stages of the season, but in more recent weeks, injuries have seen the side's momentum dulled.
Kaniva Leeor United has lost its four most recent games.
When Laharum last met Kaniva Leeor, the Cougars scraped home with a two point victory.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
