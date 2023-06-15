Ararat
June 16
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang opens on Friday, June 16, at the Ararat Town Hall. Performances continue on Saturday night and a Sunday matinee, followed by three performances on June 23-25, including a second matinee on June 25. Tickets are through the Ararat Town Hall www.ararattownhall.com.au or in person at the Visitor Information Centre.
Ararat
July 22
A David Bowie tribute show, Jeff "Duffo" Duff will present his unique interpretation David Bowie songs. Catch 'Bowie Unzipped' on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Ararat Town Hall from 8pm. Tickets can be purchased via www.ararattownhall.com.au/event/bowie.
Horsham
June 27
Grampians Community Health is running a free breast screen bus from Stawell to Horsham on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Meet at 8-22 Patrick Street at 11.45am. The bus will return at 4.30pm. Book via 5358 7400.
Halls Gap
July 1
Join Project Platypus and Jallukar Landcare for the 23rd Annual Project Platypus Community Plant Out. Help restore 16ha of land by planting trees and shrubs. To learn more, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-23rd-annual-project-platypus-community-plant-out-tickets-640325991277.
Great Western
July 15
Joins Bests Wines for its Museum Wine Nights; a unique and special opportunity to sample rare back vintage wines. The ticket includes four tastings of vintage wines before deciding on a favourite and settling in with a glass. Visit https://www.bestswines.com/product/museum-wine-night-jul-2023.
Stawell
July 29
Don't miss out on the ultimate Fleetwood Mac experience. See the incredible Fleetwood Mac cover band Tusk live in concert at the Stawell Harness Racing Club. Tickets are $75 each which includes a two course meal and entertainment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.