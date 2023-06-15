Ararat Rats v Dimboola Roos
Ararat will host Dimboola in a match that will impact the top five.
The Roos enter the round nine match in fifth place on the ladder and four points ahead of the Rats.
Dimboola had the bye in round eight and has been working on new combinations in its previous matches.
"The last few games, we are trying combinations that we haven't tried before. We have such a versatile team that if something happens we can switch it up," Roos co-coach Nicole Polycarpou said.
In round seven, Dimboola was defeated by the Horsham Saints by 32 goals.
Olivia Jorgensen finished with 38 goals, as Billie Barber and Emma Griffiths were named in the best.
Rats co-coach Tahnee Walker sees the match as crucial for Ararat's top-five aspirations.
"That will be the game we need to win. We really want to finish in the five," Walker said.
In round eight, the Horsham Saints defeated the Rats by 30 goals.
Laney McLoughlan shot 31 goals for Ararat.
Georgie Peel and Jess Taylor finished in the best.
Nhill Tigers v Horsham Saints
There is still a sense of unknown about Nhill, according to Horsham Saints A grade coach Jess Cannane before the ladder leaders head to Davis Park for round nine of the WFNL on Saturday, June 17.
The Tigers enter the match in fourth position following a 25-goal win over the Burras in round eight.
Jenna Schneider scored 21 goals for Nhill.
Ellen Bennett and Emma Beer were named in the best.
Cannane expects a tough match as both teams take the court after a league bye.
"They just seem to be getting stronger and stronger as they continue to work on their connection as a team. It will be a really good hit out for us and one to start us back into the second half of the season," Cannane said.
The Saints will have an insight into one aspect of the Tigers outfit; defender Larnie Hobbs moved from Coughlin Park to Davis Park in the off-season.
"We know their goalkeeper [Hobbs], that will be a really interesting matchup with her on Jorja Clode. We've obviously seen that a lot in training, but game day is a bit different."
Horsham Demons v Southern Mallee Giants
The Demons host Southern Mallee at Horsham City Oval.
Horsham was hard at work over the bye after a tough match against the Warriors in round eight.
"There were things I wasn't overly happy with in the Stawell game, especially in the first quarter," Demons coach Tiff Hier said.
Despite this, Hier is pleased with where the Demons are as the season's second half approaches.
"I'm really happy with both ends. Our goalies [ goal shooters] are highly accurate and are shooting very well."
For Giants coach Steph Thomson, her side are prepared for the round nine clash with the second-placed Demons.
"[Horsham are] A really strong side. We'll obviously give it our all," Thomson said.
The Giants will travel to City Oval missing two key players.
Defender and captain Codie Robins is overseas travelling, whilst Stephanie Riggall sustained an ankle injury.
"We had Steph Riggall go down with her ankle, it is very swollen and bruised, and we are just waiting on the scans."
Warrack Eagles v Minyip Murtoa Burras
Warrack hosts Minyip Murtoa at Brim Recreation Reserve as both sides will be looking for a win.
The Eagles have been ravaged by injury in 2023, but it has enabled them to play its talented juniors at the senior level.
In round eight, the Eagles were defeated in a tight game with Southern Mallee by eight goals.
Amber O'Connor shot 18 goals for Warrack.
Ashlynn McKenzie and Jordan Heller were named in the best.
The Burras are another side who have relied on younger players so far in 2023.
"We have a young side, and we can expect mistakes to happen along the way till we get into the year a bit more." Burras coach Sheridan Petering said.
In round eight, Minyip Murtoa were by Nhill by 25 goals.
Maddison Morgan finished with 16 goals, as Isabella Griffiths and Alexandra Hanson finished in the best.
Petering looks forward to working with the younger players in the back half of the season.
"It is definitely developing the girls that have not played a lot of A grade.
I think the second half is exciting."
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
