After a league bye, teams will be refreshed as they face its last opponents in the first half of the season.
Ararat Rats v Dimboola Roos
At Alexandra Oval, the Rats will look to keep its undefeated streak, whilst the Roos will hope to close the gap to four points at the top of the table.
"You are not certain with how you are tracking until you've played everybody, so this next one is going to be important to us," said Rats president David Hosking.
In round 8, the Rats overcame a third-quarter surge from the Horsham Saints and recorded a 44-point win.
Tom Mills and Tom Williamson kicked three goals apiece.
Ben Taylor and ruck Cody Lindsay featured in Ararat's best.
Dimboola fell one win short of senior coach Jack Landt's mid-season goal, but the Roos still sit in third place on the ladder.
The Roos had the bye in round eight, so it has had a fortnight to prepare for the match with the Rats.
A four-goal last quarter was not enough in round seven, as the Roos fell to the Saints by four points.
Sam Godden continued his strong form with three goals.
Godden joined Aisea Raikiwasa atop the Roos' best.
Nhill Tigers v Horsham Saints
Nhill hosts the Horsham Saints, as both sides were on either end of close matches in round eight.
The Tigers trailed the Burras by only five points at three-quarter time but were outscored 4.5-1.1 in the final term.
Senior coach Trevor Albrecht is hoping to improve his sides' scoring for the remainder of the 2023 season.
We have just got to find a way to kick that 12 goals a game, and we will win most games. In Wimmera League, the average winning score is a lot less than ts was probably a couple of years ago," Albrecht said.
The Saints closed the margin to 15 points at the last change by Ararat, who kicked four last-quarter goals in round eight.
William Taylor kicked two goals as the Saints finished with seven goal kickers.
Jacob O'Beirne and Sam Clyne featured in the best.
Horsham Demons v Southern Mallee Giants
Horsham welcomes Southern Mallee to City Oval in round nine of the WFNL on Saturday, June 17.
Demons senior coach Tyler Blake and his young list continued to work hard over the bye week.
"If anything, we have identified a couple of areas that we need to improve on. We will still go through the process of working on a few weaknesses as well as staying on top of our fitness," Blake said.
In round eight, Horsham was defeated by Stawell by 16 points.
Jordan Motton finished with three goals and featured in the best alongside Brody Pope.
Both young players have been influential in the first half of the 2023 season.
Giants coach Kieran Delahunty is expecting a tough contest with the Demons at Horsham City Oval.
"We still have to play Horsham yet who have been very competitive. I think that is the beauty of the Wimmera League this year is how competitive it is and that every week is a challenge," Delahunty said.
In round eight, Southern Mallee defeated Warrack by 76 points.
On return from a hamstring injury, Josh Webster booted four goals.
Billy Lloyd and Mickitja Rotumah-Onus were atop the best for the Giants.
Warrack Eagles v Minyip Murtoa Burras
The Eagles play its first game of the 2023 season at Brim Recreation Reserve when it hosts the Burras.
The Giants defeated Warrack in round eight.
Daniel Bell, Joseph McKinnon and Jacob Sobey kicked two goals each.
Nick Ingram and Lachie Stewart were named amongst the best.
"We are hoping to get some results go our way in the first half. Hopefully, that first win is not too far away," said Eagles president Zane Jess.
Minyip Murtoa will be looking for a second consecutive win when it faces the Eagles.
Burras captain Jae McGrath kicked four goals in the 27-point win over Nhill in round eight.
Corey Morgan and Lachlan Delahunty featured in the best.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
