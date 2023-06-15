House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Millwood is a one-of-a-kind residence on a bush allotment with magnificent gardens and so much more. This unique two-storey home was built with passion using repurposed Mt Gambier limestone as well as timber beams and barn doors from the former Stawell flourmill. Millwood offers two light-filled living spaces plus open-plan kitchen and dining. Climb the circular staircase to find three double-sized bedrooms, study nook and modern bathroom. Outside you'll find alfresco living, swim spa, meandering paths, veggie gardens, fruit trees, dam, and a tennis court needing TLC. Endless opportunity for lifestyle seekers as well as those who dream about their very own microbrewery, gallery or day spa (STCA).
