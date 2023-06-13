A much-loved show is coming to the Ararat Town Hall in July.
A David Bowie tribute show, Jeff "Duffo" Duff will present his unique interpretation David Bowie songs in Bowie Unzipped.
More than just a tribute show, Jeff's unique and powerful take on the David Bowie songbook has fans returning night after night. Jeff's all-star band features guitarist Jak Housden from the Whitlams along with the brilliant keyboard player Glenn Rhodes and drummer-percussionist Jess Ciampa.
Duff has long been acknowledged as the closest thing to the real Bowie that Australian audiences will ever get to experience.
Jeff's personal connection to Bowie is well documented. Bowie frequented Duffo's own shows when he was performing in London in the late 70s and early 80s.
Ironically, when Jeff returned to Australia in the late eighties, Bowie tracked him down when he discovered they were living next door to one another in Elizabeth Bay in Sydney...a perfect example of serendipity.
Bowie's official website 'BowieNet' has supported Duffo's career with glowing album reviews and the promotion of his Australian shows.
You can catch Bowie Unzipped on July 22, 2023 at Ararat Town Hall at 8 pm. Tickets can be purchased here.
