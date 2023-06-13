Central Grampians LLEN will host a community celebration to mark 10 years since the inception of the TAC L2P Program in Ararat Rural City and Northern Grampians Shire.
Past and present mentors, learners and staff are being invited to attend the anniversary event on Thursday June 22 at the Central Grampians LLEN office in Ararat from 12.30pm until 2pm. Lunch will be provided.
Central Grampians LLEN Executive Officer, Jane Moriarty said the L2P program had helped 137 local young people gain their probationary licence over the past decade.
"This is a really important milestone for us as it allows us to celebrate the many people who have been involved in this fantastic program since CGLLEN first started coordinating it in 2003," she said.
"We are inviting all our current learner drivers, staff and mentors to join us for the occasion, as well as anyone who has been associated with the program in the past.
"Our anniversary event will be a chance for us to showcase how the program has grown over the years and celebrate the many achievements of our learners and mentors."
Ms Moriarty said the program relied on the support of volunteers.
"We have been lucky enough to have some amazing mentors over the years. Their dedication to supporting young people to gain their licence, and more importantly their independence, is admirable," she said.
"With demand for L2P currently at an all-time high, we are also hoping our 10-year celebration will encourage more community members to consider signing up as mentors for this valuable program."
The Central Grampians TAC L2P Program assists learner drivers between the ages of 16 and 21 who have limited access to a supervising driver or vehicle.
The learners are matched with a trained volunteer mentor and practice vehicle to help them gain the 120 hours of supervised driving experience needed to get their probationary licence.
In the past 10 years, more than 70 volunteer mentors from the local community have been involved in the TAC L2P Program. Together these mentors have supervised 13303 hours of driving.
Anyone who has yet to RSVP for the event should contact Central Grampians LLEN Youth Project Officer, Penny Walton-Bourke on 0418 535 478 or penny@cgllen.org.au as soon as possible.
