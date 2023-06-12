The Stawell Times-News
Harness racer Kerryn Manning awarded Order of Australia honours

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated June 13 2023 - 10:58am, first published June 12 2023 - 3:00pm
Great Western resident Kerryn Elaine Manning has been awarded the Member of the Order of Australia. File picture.
Great Western resident Kerryn Elaine Manning has been awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her services to harness racing and ovarian cancer awareness.

