Harness racer Kerryn Manning awarded Order of Australia honours

Great Western resident Kerryn Elaine Manning has been awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her services to harness racing and ovarian cancer awareness.
Ms Manning has been involved in harness racing since 1992, when she began as a driver.
In 1996, Ms Manning was the first Australian female winner in the Group One Race in Europe, Norway Harley Davidson Trot.
She then went on to become the first female driver to win the Australian Harness Drivers Premiership in 2001.
Ms Manning was also the International Women's Day All Star Series winner in Teal for Ovarian Cancer Research, 2016 and the first female winner in the New Zealand Trotting Cup in 2015.
In 2019 she became the first female winner in the New Zeland Cup, and surpassed 1000 wins as a trainer in 2021.
Ms Manning has been involved in the Team Teal campaign since 2010 and has been an ambassador since 2016.
Awards and Recognition include:
