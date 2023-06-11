JOHN Toleman is being remembered as a pioneer with a fierce determination and passion for competition.
The former two-mile professional world record-holder died in Melbourne on Wednesday, aged 86.
The athlete-turned-coach-turned-promoter was a regular at the Stawell Gift for more than 60 years.
His first win at Central Park came in the Federation Mile in 1967 and last in the front-markers' mile in 1984 aged 47.
But the middle distance runner's influence extended beyond the grass track with his contribution to Australia's most famous foot-race earning him a place in the Stawell Gift hall of fame.
John, who was educated at Warrnambool's Christian Brothers College and spent the first 30 years of his life in the seaside city, turned his passion for running into a career as a promoter.
He was integral in bringing famous names such as Olympian Cathy Freeman and Commonwealth Games runner Melinda Gainsford-Taylor to Central Park while a decision to fly Madagascan Jean-Louis Ravelomanantsoa to Australia in the 1970s resulted in him becoming the first person to win the sprint race from scratch.
Stawell Gift winners George McNeill (Scotland) and Warren Edmondson (America) also travelled to Central Park at John's request.
Son David said his father, who set a two-mile professional world record at a race in Wangaratta in 1961, had a steely resolve.
"He was a very fierce competitor, that's what he was known for," he said.
"Coaching, competition and competing has always been a driving force in his life.
"For that Stawell Easter Gift weekend it was just his athletes - no family were allowed, they were holed up in a hotel and played cards and whatever.
"His argument was for all of the training, the hundreds of hours of training, for one weekend they just had to be completely focused."
John's interest in running led to numerous opportunities in other sporting fields, namely football.
He coached VFL athletes including Collingwood captain Des Tuddenham and Brownlow medalist Len Thompson in the 1970s when the competition was still semi-professional.
"He was a great coach. He had a unique ability to see and understand athletes," David said.
"They started training for running during summer. I remember going to the football as a kid and seeing players smoking at half-time, which is hard to imagine today, and nobody trained in the off-season.
"He started coaching (to make it more professional) and it was about getting faster and more endurance to play AFL-VFL at a higher level. He was definitely a pioneer in that."
This led to a deep and long-standing connection with the Sydney Swans.
John, who ran a chain of sports stores named Sports World, was chairman of selectors, runner and head of fitness for what was then known as South Melbourne in the 1970s and early '80s before the club relocated to Sydney.
"On his coffin there will be a Swans' scarf, he was very much a Swans supporter," David said.
David said Warrnambool had a special place in his dad's heart.
"He loved going back to Warrnambool while my grandmother was alive and his (late) brother Billy, who was involved with the Warrnambool football club. And of course the May races," David said. "He had to be back for the May races."
John, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, is survived by his second wife Anne, whom he was with for 36 years.
He had three children - David, Christopher and Jenny (deceased) - and was a grandfather to Ryan and Dane and a great-grandfather to Leo, Ariya and Louis.
