Project Platypus and Jallukar Landcare group to plant 7000 trees near Halls Gap

Project Platypus and Jallukar Landcare group are hosting a community planting event this July.
The event will be the 23rd annual event of this kind, run by Project Platypus and will see volunteer's plant 7000 trees, shrubs and grasses near Halls Gap.
Project Platypus manager Mark McLean said Project Platypus had a long history of hosting 'plantouts', which attracted strong support from the community.
"The Plantout's are always a great weekend with a lot of people enjoying the outdoors, contributing to a great cause and having a fun," he said.
The Plantout event takes place over two days on July 1 and 2 and anyone is welcome to help out for part or all of the weekend.
Mr McLean said no experience was required.
"We have jobs for all abilities and ages," he said.
"Morning and, afternoon tea and lunch are all provided.
"We use Pottiputki's, originally designed in Finland to plant trees, so it's not a labour intensive process."
To register, go to Eventbrite and search for the event.
