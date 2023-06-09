The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Project Platypus and Jallukar Landcare group to plant 7000 trees near Halls Gap

June 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Project Platypus and Jallukar Landcare group are hosting a community planting event this July. Picture supplied.
Project Platypus and Jallukar Landcare group are hosting a community planting event this July. Picture supplied.

Project Platypus and Jallukar Landcare group are hosting a community planting event this July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.