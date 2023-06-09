Who's got the X-factor? Previewing the King's Birthday AFL game

The annual Kings Birthday AFL game is right around the corner, and as always, it promises to be an absolute cracker. Picture Shutterstock

The annual King's Birthday AFL game is right around the corner, and as always, it promises to be an absolute cracker.

Collingwood and Melbourne will go head to head, with both looking to cement their place at the top end of the table as we reach the midway point of the season.

Plus, in 2023, the King's Birthday AFL game will once again feature The Big Freeze as the AFL community comes together to raise funds for motor neurone disease research, inspired by the strength and resilience of Melbourne legend Neale Daniher.

As two of the best teams in the competition, the game is sure to feature plenty of high-octane moments. We've taken the time to sit down and consider who we expect to shine on one of the game's biggest stages.

Top Collingwood players

The Pies have well and truly earned their place at the top of the table with impressive individual and team performances across every match this season.

Top Collingwood players that are likely to shine on the King's Birthday include:

Nick Daicos

The son of Peter Daicos, a former AFL legend who is considered one of the greatest players of the Collingwood Football Club, Nick Daicos has certainly made his mark on the competition.

After winning the NAB Rising Star award in 2022, he will be looking to add team accolades to his individual honours by helping the Pies to September glory in season 2023.

He's off to a strong start, with many pundits predicting he could join the ranks of youngest Brownlow Medal winners ever by the season's end.

Darcy Moore

Darcy Moore has absolutely shined as a key defender in 2023, with his height, athleticism, and reading of the game making him a tricky opponent for even the game's most prolific goal scorers to line up against.

His skills come as no surprise, given he is the son of one of only a handful of men to ever win two Brownlow Medals.

Even more impressive is the key defender's leadership skills. When Moore is shining, the Pies have no choice but to come out on top.

Steele Sidebottom

Known for his endurance, work rate, and ability to perform in big games, Steele Sidebottom may be coming to the end of his career, but that doesn't mean he's still not a force to be reckoned with.

Having recently clocked up his 300th match, Sidebottom's experience provides a calming influence on the younger Magpies, which is particularly important in big games that come down to the wire.

Demons players to watch

The Demons are yet to replicate their premiership-winning form of 2021, but with a bevy of stars still on their list, fans are hoping they'll at least come close this season.

Melbourne players who will be looking to stamp their authority on the King's Birthday AFL game include:

Angus Brayshaw

Coming from a family of Australian sporting stars, it's no surprise that Angus Brayshaw has risen to become one of the most valuable members of the Demons' team.

After making the switch to half-back during the 2021 season, he's since become one of the most prolific defenders in the game and is key to the Demons' success.

Clayton Oliver

Demons fans will be hoping Oliver makes a timely return from a nasty hamstring strain in time for the clash against the Pies.

The prolific midfielder is the centrepiece of the Demons' strong midfield, and they'll be hard-pressed to compete against the Pies without him.

Max Gawn

Demons fans' hearts were in their mouths earlier this year when Max Gawn went down clutching his knee against the Lions. Fortunately, what looked like a season-ending ACL injury was only an MCL strain, and the Melbourne captain has since made a full recovery and return.

Despite recruiting additional ruckman Brodie Grundy, the Demons still rely heavily on Gawn for on and off-field leadership.

Kysaiah Pickett

Blink and you'll miss him - lightning-fast forward Kysaiah Pickett is a complete livewire around goal and often provides the Demons with a much-needed spark in tough contests.

Having already racked up over 100 goals in his first three seasons, Pickett is a big-game performer and will no doubt shine in front of the huge crowd at expected the MCG.

Our predictions

Our predictions? It's tough to pick between two of the best teams in the competition, but it's tougher still to look past the Pies.

Known for their performance on the biggest stages, Collingwood will see this as an opportunity to further cement their status as premiership favourites.