Stawell Library officially reopens doors to revitalised Sloane Street site

Updated June 8 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora MLC, cutting the ribbon alongside Northern Grampians Shire mayor Kevin Erwin, and Stawell Library staff, on Tuesday May 6. Picture supplied.
The Stawell Library has officially reopened its doors to the public.

