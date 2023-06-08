The Stawell Library has officially reopened its doors to the public.
The extensive seven-month-long revitalisation project has transformed the Sloane Street building.
Northern Grampians Shire Council secured funding for the works through the Victorian Government Living Libraries Infrastructure Program 2020 and a Commonwealth Government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Grant, contributing $640,000 and $300,000, respectively.
Mayor of Northern Grampians Shire Council Kevin Erwin, joined fellow councillors, library staff, visitors, and users, to celebrate the occasion on Tuesday, May 6, cutting the ribbon alongside the member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora MLC.
"The NGSC Library Service is a key community asset and one of the most actively used council services, with a current membership of 3,365 residents," Cr Ewin said.
"I am proud of the variety of literacy and learning programs and activities the NGSC Library Service offers its users, and the diverse collection of print, audiovisual and digital formats it provides in accessible and welcoming environments.
"We are fortunate that the Stawell Library has been able to be refurbished thanks to generous contributions from both the Victorian and Commonwealth governments...This near $1,000,000 upgrade is a major renovation that has delivered a modern, flexible library and community space that will continue to strengthen and enrich our community."
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora MLC reflected the sentiments of Cr Erwin and emphasised the ongoing importance of public libraries throughout Victoria.
"The Victorian Government recognises the important role of public libraries in fostering lifelong learning and facilitating access to information," she said.
"We recognise that libraries enrich local communities by supporting a culture that values reading, learning and social connection. This project, valued at almost $1,000,000 is a great example of what can be achieved when Commonwealth, State, and Local governments come together and invest in a community... I am excited to see the difference that the upgraded Stawell Library will make to the Northern Grampians Shire Community."
Built in late 1979 and first opening its doors in early 1980, the much-loved library building had only seen minor cosmetic upgrades such as new carpets until the recent council-instigated redevelopment works.
The revitalisation works included a fresh new space for the community, a modern multipurpose library, with an elevated roof and new lighting, new carpets, private program and meeting rooms, a spacious children's reading area, and plenty of comfortable places to write, relax, research, and read.
