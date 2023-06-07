Flash flooding hits Halls Gap

State emergency services have issued a Watch and Act warning for Halls Gap after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding.
Residents are warned to flooded and low-lying areas as floodwater can be very deep, rise quickly and move fast.
If you are located in Halls Gap, you are in danger. You should immediately move indoors, away from floodwater. Do not enter floodwater.
More details at https://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/#!/warning/29391/moreinfo
What you should do:
If you are inside:
If you are outside:
If you are driving:
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life threatening emergency. For emergency assistance from the SES, call 132 500.
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 07/06/2023 02:30 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
