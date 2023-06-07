The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News
Free

Flash flooding hits Halls Gap

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
June 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flash flooding hits Halls Gap
Flash flooding hits Halls Gap

State emergency services have issued a Watch and Act warning for Halls Gap after heavy rainfall caused flash flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.