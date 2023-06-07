Four charities beneficiaries of Stawell CWA Christmas Tree Festival

Stawell CWA Branch were absolutely delighted to be able to donate funds raised from the Christmas Tree Festival held late last year to four incredibly worthy local charities.
The Stawell Neighbourhood House, Rural Australians for Refugees, Stawell Interchurch Council and Stawell Chaplaincy Committee.
Members enjoyed hearing about the wonderful work these groups do locally and how the funds would help them in the future.
Thank you to everyone who supported the Christmas Tree Festival and we look forward to an even bigger event this year to raise more funds for local causes.
