While the rain and lightning may have stopped, there's still plenty of work across the Northern Grampians region.
On Wednesday, June 7, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for the Grampians and most of Western Victoria.
A cold front slowly moved through southern Australia, generating thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.
The Bureau recorded 86.4 mm of rainfall at the Mount William weather station, leading to flash flooding across the Halls Gap community.
State emergency services warned residents to move indoors and away from flood water immediately.
"Residents are warned to flooded and low-lying areas as floodwater can be very deep, rise quickly and move fast," the statement read.
While less rain fell on Thursday, local businesses, emergency workers and council staff were left to assess the damage and begin the cleanup process.
Further north, Stawell saw 37.6mm of rainfall during the same 24-hour period.
At the Longerenong weather station, 22.2mm of rainfall was recorded, while Horsham saw just 11.1mm.
In Hamilton, 28.8mm was recorded,
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
